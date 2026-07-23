Russians use "Rubikon" and "Rassvet" to bypass communication problems, - AAT. VIDEO

Russian troops have intensified their offensive operations by deploying their accumulated reserves. At the same time, disruptions to Starlink service and strikes on Russia’s fuel infrastructure have not yet had a critical impact on the occupiers’ combat effectiveness.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Volodymyr Polevyi, head of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops, reported this on Army TV.

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According to the officer, Russian troops are conducting their most intense operations on the left flank—from the direction of Rodynske toward Dobropillia. The enemy is also continuing to apply pressure on the right flank through the Hryshyne area.

Polyev noted that the Russian command had likely expected Ukrainian units to be less active during the reorganization, but those expectations did not materialize.

Russians are switching to alternative communication systems

The colonel emphasized that the problems with Starlink's operation had not become critical for the occupiers.

Within the 7th Corps' area of responsibility, the Russian "Rubicon" unit is operating, using backup communication channels, including LTE networks and mesh bridges.

In addition, Russian troops are gradually rolling out their own satellite communications system, "Rassvet." According to Polevoy, it is not yet operating at full capacity, but some subscribers have already been transferred to the new network.

There is no fuel shortage on the front lines at this time

Commenting on the effectiveness of strikes against Russian fuel infrastructure, a representative of the Air Force noted that, at the tactical level, the Ukrainian military has not yet observed any significant fuel shortages on the enemy’s side.

According to him, the Russian army will remain the top consumer of fuel even in the event of a shortage, and on the front lines, the occupiers primarily rely on infantry rather than armored vehicles, which significantly reduces their fuel needs.

"The army will be the last institution to experience a fuel shortage, even in Russia, because supplying the troops is a priority for them. Moreover, on the front lines, the enemy mainly uses infantry rather than armored vehicles, so fuel consumption there is significantly lower," the officer explained.

Polsky added that Russian troops continue to rely on small assault groups, using tactics of infiltration and gradual advancement instead of the large-scale deployment of armored vehicles.

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