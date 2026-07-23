Tanker, pontoon crossing and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff
On the night of 23 July 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck several important enemy military and military-economic targets.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Tanker struck
A tanker was struck in the Black Sea.
The vessel is used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products and fuel for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.
Other strikes
- A pontoon crossing near Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region was struck. The enemy used it for military logistics and the redeployment of forces and equipment.
- In addition, an area where enemy personnel were concentrated was struck in Horlivka, Donetsk region.
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