Ukrainian drone operators struck Russian tank in Shebekino district of Belgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators struck a Russian tank in the Belgorod Oblast near the village of Nizhne Berezove Druhe in the Shebekinsky District.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy armoured vehicle was moving across open terrain but was spotted in good time by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance, after which strike FPV drones were directed at the target.

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As a result of the precision strike, the Russian tank was put out of action, thwarting the Russians’ plans.

A video recording has been published on social media.

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