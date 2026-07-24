General Staff on Russian attack on Kyiv region: Civilian facility does not fall under authority of Defence Forces
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July does not fall under the authority of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
The statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.
Response of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reported that the civilian facility does not fall under the authority of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
"At the same time, it should be emphasised that, regardless of ownership and administrative jurisdiction, the strictest possible security measures must be observed when organising and holding such events, with all risks taken into account and shelters used," the General Staff said in its statement.
The General Staff also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on 24 July.
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