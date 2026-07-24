Missile strike on Kyiv region: Death toll rises to 10, about 100 injured, two criminal proceedings opened – Kravchenko

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the possible improper performance of official duties in the organisation and conduct of an event that resulted in deaths in the Kyiv region.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

Russia’s war crime

"Russia has once again carried out a missile strike on the Kyiv region. Ten people were killed, and about 100 others sustained injuries of varying severity. The figures are being clarified," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office is providing procedural supervision in criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine over this war crime.

See more: Russia carried out one of its most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing over 40 missiles, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Improper performance of official duties

At the same time, criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine over the possible improper performance of official duties in the organisation and conduct of the event, which resulted in deaths and other grave consequences.

"War does not absolve anyone of responsibility for management decisions. On the contrary, it demands the utmost professionalism, caution and awareness of every step," Kravchenko stressed.

He added that the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its venue, time and format, what security measures had been put in place, and whether the risks under martial law had been properly assessed.

"I extend my condolences to all the relatives and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident," the Prosecutor General added.

See more: Planned attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions: SSU detains Russian spotter. PHOTO

Background

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the military training grounds where a weapons exhibition was being held.