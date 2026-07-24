Russia struck military training ground in Kyiv region where arms exhibition was taking place: there are fatalities. VIDEO

Russian occupiers struck one of the training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.

This was stated on ‘Apostrophe TV’ by Valerii Borovyk, founder of the defence equipment manufacturer First Contact and a combat veteran.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I can’t say everything. There was a very serious strike on one of the firing ranges where an arms exhibition was taking place. We had acquaintances there. Official reports will follow later. Most likely, this was specifically targeted at a specific event. Unfortunately, there have been casualties, destruction and so on," he said.

Presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov commented on the attack.

"Thanks, friends. I'm fine. The team is alive."

Beskrestnov added that he had not been at that training ground and had no plans to go there:

"There are dozens of events like this. When I see risks, I don't go to the training ground.

The risks that prevent me from going are:

- lack of cover

- online announcement

- a huge number of participants

- being within ballistic range

- early announcement of the venue"

The Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Council confirmed the attack.

"Today, in the Kyiv region, an enemy missile strike hit a location where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries.

We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Information about the exact location of the participants was not publicly disclosed. The circumstances of the strike are being investigated by the competent authorities," the statement reads.

They also added that the Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Council team did not organize the event, but is in contact with colleagues and is providing the necessary support.

Background

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.