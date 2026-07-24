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News Missile attack on Kyiv
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Russia launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: smoke is being reported in capital (updated)

ballistics, Iskander

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24. Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat and several high-speed targets heading toward Kyiv.

Вибухи у Києві

"Explosions in the city. Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Stay in shelters," Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents.

According to monitoring channels, smoke is visible in the capital following the attack. A total of 10 to 12 ballistic missiles were fired.

At 12:01 p.m., Klitschko reported that medical personnel had been dispatched to the Sviatoshynskyi district.

See more: Following Russian Federation’s strike on "Konvi" printing house, over half million books were destroyed, with losses estimated at $7.5 million, - media. PHOTO

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Kyiv (3057) shoot out (18118) Air attacks (664)
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