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Russia launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: smoke is being reported in capital (updated)
Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24. Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat and several high-speed targets heading toward Kyiv.
"Explosions in the city. Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Stay in shelters," Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents.
According to monitoring channels, smoke is visible in the capital following the attack. A total of 10 to 12 ballistic missiles were fired.
At 12:01 p.m., Klitschko reported that medical personnel had been dispatched to the Sviatoshynskyi district.
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