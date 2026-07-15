Planned attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions: SSU detains Russian strike coordinator. PHOTO

A Russian agent has been detained who was gathering intelligence on the coordinates for a new series of attacks by the invaders on the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy was most interested in energy infrastructure facilities, in particular key electrical substations that supply most of both regions

The man also attempted to identify and pass on to the FSB the geolocations of logistics depots and combat positions of the Ukrainian air defence forces

The agent was exposed in advance, his crimes were documented, and he was arrested at his place of residence in the Kyiv region.

See more: Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Who was working for the enemy?

"A local employee of one of the region’s agricultural companies, recruited by the invaders, was responsible for directing enemy fire. He came to the attention of the Russian security services whilst searching for ‘easy’ money on Telegram channels.

It has been established that, whilst visiting relatives in the Cherkasy region, the suspect identified potential ‘targets’ and marked their locations on Google Maps to pass on to the FSB," the statement reads.

During a search of the agent’s home, a smartphone was seized containing evidence of his messaging exchanges with an FSB handler.

He has now been charged with treason. The man is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.