Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained two more FSB agents in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The suspects were directing Russian missile and drone attacks on the region’s energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Among the targets was a local TPP

One of the priority tasks assigned to the spotters by the enemy was to conduct reconnaissance near a local thermal power station, which supplies electricity to frontline areas of the region.

As the investigation revealed, local residents were responsible for directing the air strikes. They acted independently of one another but had a single common handler from the Russian security services.

See more: SSU has detained 16-year-old Russian agent who was directing strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"One of the suspects is a draft dodger from Dnipro who rarely left his home and covertly extracted the information the Russians needed from neighbours and relatives.

It has been documented how, under the guise of casual conversation, he attempted to find out not only about the technical condition of the local thermal power station, but also the coordinates of Ukrainian air defence firing positions," the statement reads.

Another suspect is an unemployed woman from Zelenodolsk who patrolled the area to identify and record the locations of mobile fire groups’ bases. The woman also monitored the aftermath of air strikes on local energy facilities.

See more: SSU, in conjunction with 3rd Army Corps, detained Russian spotter in ’kill zone’ near Lyman. PHOTO

Exposure of Russian agents