SSU has detained 16-year-old Russian agent who was directing strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a minor acting as an agent for the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region who, according to the investigation, was passing on coordinates to the enemy for missile, bomb and drone strikes in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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"The occupiers recruited a 16-year-old schoolboy from the Chuhuiv district via Telegram channels, where he was looking for ‘easy money’," the statement reads

The task was to identify air defence systems and pass on their coordinates

After being recruited, according to the investigation, the young man was tasked by Russian handlers with identifying the positions of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations.

To do this, he allegedly travelled around the area on a moped, photographing objects, filming videos and marking their coordinates on Google Maps. In cases where he was unable to take a photo, he relayed a description of the area via voice messages.

Furthermore, according to the SSU, communication with the Russian handler took place using code words and covert methods.

Exposure and arrest

Law enforcement officials reported that the agent’s next task was to install a hidden camera on the road to record the movement of Ukrainian military convoys.

The SBU detained the suspect whilst he was photographing military equipment. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his collaboration with Russian intelligence services was seized.

Charges and preventive measure

The young man has been charged with treason under martial law. He is being held in custody without bail and faces a sentence of up to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.











