Ballistic strike on Kyiv region: about 100 injured and 10 killed (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region, dozens of people are currently reported to have been injured. Six people have been killed.

He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A rescue operation is currently underway in the Kyiv region following the Russian missile strike. As of now, dozens of casualties have been reported. It is also known that, sadly, six people have been killed," the message states.

Zelenskyy noted that efforts to establish all the circumstances and the fate of those affected are continuing. All necessary services are working at the scene.

"There are also casualties in Sloviansk due to air strikes. Five people have been killed. My condolences to their families. Nine have been injured. The Russians have damaged ordinary residential buildings, the consulate building and cars.



These are brutal attacks on civilians, for which the Russians must be held accountable. Russia has long since ceased to respect any international norms or human rights. They are interested only in continuing the killings. It is important that our partners also fully understand that the protection of lives depends on them too. Missiles for the ‘Patriot’ system are the number one priority," he concluded.

Update

At 3:00 p.m., it became known that 10 people had been killed and about 100 injured.

As of 4:20 p.m., efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike were ongoing.

"As a result of the attack, 27 private houses and 44 vehicles were damaged in the Bucha district," the Regional Military Administration said.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.













What led up to this?

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the military training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.