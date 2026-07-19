Russia strikes Kyiv region: large-scale fire has broken out in Bucha district. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, efforts are continuing to bring a large-scale fire in the Bucha district under control.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

Rescue workers have contained a large-scale fire that broke out as a result of an enemy attack on a facility in the Kyiv region. The fire engulfed two warehouse buildings covering a total area of around 100,000 square metres.

More than 200 rescue workers and 73 pieces of equipment, including three helicopters, have been deployed to tackle the fire.















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