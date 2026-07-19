Russia strikes Kyiv region: large-scale fire has broken out in Bucha district. PHOTOS
In the Kyiv region, efforts are continuing to bring a large-scale fire in the Bucha district under control.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Initial details
Rescue workers have contained a large-scale fire that broke out as a result of an enemy attack on a facility in the Kyiv region. The fire engulfed two warehouse buildings covering a total area of around 100,000 square metres.
More than 200 rescue workers and 73 pieces of equipment, including three helicopters, have been deployed to tackle the fire.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
- By morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.
- Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.
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