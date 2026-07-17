Detonations in Vyshneve: court remands second suspect Andriiash in custody. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District Court imposed a preventive measure on Mykola Andriiash, deputy director general of a defence-sector company, in the case concerning an explosion at warehouses in Vyshneve, Kyiv region.

A Censor.NET correspondent reported this.

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Case details

According to the case materials, the deputy director general allowed ammunition to be stored in unsuitable warehouse facilities in close proximity to residential buildings. This resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as the destruction of and damage to civilian property.

Law enforcement officers served both senior executives with notices of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences and loss of life (Parts 2 and 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: General Staff on explosions in Vyshneve: Site where detonation took place does not belong to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Court decision

The court ordered the suspect to be held in custody without the possibility of bail for 60 days, until 14 September. The ruling was confirmed by the Office of the Prosecutor General. Lawyers and prosecutors declined to comment.

The court closed the hearing to the public at the request of both the defence lawyers and prosecutors due to "the risk of information leakage and undermining the state’s defence capability".

Watch more: Vyshneve warehouse explosion: defence company CEO Kuchynskyi remanded in custody. VIDEO&PHOTOS







Background

As previously reported by Censor.NET, a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on 6 July damaged over 200 properties, including more than 100 residential buildings and seven railway workers’ hostels. Nine people were killed, a further 48 were injured, and around 300 families were left without a gas supply.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that the facility in Vyshneve, which was hit during the Russian strike on 6 July, was an ammunition depot belonging to one of Ukroboronprom’s enterprises.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had identified the specific managers of the ‘Ukroboronprom’ enterprises who had located the ammunition depot in Vyshneve.

On 16 July, it was reported that the director general of the defence company and his deputy had been detained.

Read more: Explosion at depots in Vyshneve: ’Ukroboronprom’ has dismissed heads of two state-owned enterprises