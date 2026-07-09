Ammunition depot of "Ukroboronprom" enterprise exploded in Vyshneve, dismissals will follow – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the facility in Vyshneve that was hit during the Russian strike on July 6 was an ammunition depot belonging to one of the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom."

He said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Causes of the explosion

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences, calling Russia's strike on Vyshneve "an absolutely terrible situation" that resulted in a large number of casualties.

"There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. The enemy hit this depot. A large number of people were affected, a large number of losses. But condolences are not enough. I received all the information from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office. There are criminal proceedings; the guilty people will be brought to criminal liability, and, of course, there will be dismissals at 'Ukroboronprom,'" he added, since the affected depot belonged to one of the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom."

Read more: General Staff on explosions in Vyshneve: Site where detonation took place does not belong to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Background

As a reminder, on the night of July 6, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the Kyiv region, in particular on the city of Vyshneve. A secondary detonation was recorded there.

Due to the risks of repeated detonation of explosive objects, more than 600 people were evacuated from Vyshneve. In total, 13 hectares of residential area were damaged in Vyshneve.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered that the circumstances of "what happened in Vyshneve" be clarified.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.

See more: Elimination of consequences of Russian attack continues in Vyshneve. PHOTOS