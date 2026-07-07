Elimination of consequences of Russian attack continues in Vyshneve. PHOTOS
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile strike. As a result of the attack, seven people were killed and 26 others were injured. Debris removal, fire extinguishing, and inspection of the territory are ongoing.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
SES rescuers are working continuously at the site of the Russian missile strike. Unfortunately, the tragedy claimed the lives of seven people, and 26 others were injured.
Destruction in Vyshneve
Damage was sustained by:
- private residential areas,
- business facilities,
- administrative and industrial buildings.
Aviation involved
SES specialists are currently continuing to eliminate fire outbreaks, dismantle damaged structures, and inspect the territory for explosive objects. Canine teams are also involved.
Aviation is being used to extinguish the fire: an SES helicopter has carried out more than 30 water drops.
In total, about 200 rescuers and 55 units of special equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences. Psychologists are also working at the scene, providing all necessary support to those affected.
Background
- It should be recalled that on the night of July 6, Russian troops launched a massive strike on the Kyiv region, including the city of Vyshneve. A secondary detonation was recorded there.
- Due to the risk of repeated detonation of explosive objects, more than 600 people were evacuated from Vyshneve. In total, 13 hectares of residential development were damaged in Vyshneve.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed officials to establish the circumstances of "what happened in Vyshneve."
- Earlier, it was reported that houses and two enterprises were damaged in the Kyiv region and six people were killed.
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