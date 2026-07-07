Elimination of consequences of Russian attack continues in Vyshneve. PHOTOS

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile strike. As a result of the attack, seven people were killed and 26 others were injured. Debris removal, fire extinguishing, and inspection of the territory are ongoing.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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SES rescuers are working continuously at the site of the Russian missile strike. Unfortunately, the tragedy claimed the lives of seven people, and 26 others were injured.

Watch more: Little boy on street in Vyshneve engulfed in smoke and flames, amidst sounds of explosions, reassures his mum: "Don’t be afraid. I’m with you. Don’t be afraid.". VIDEO

Destruction in Vyshneve

Damage was sustained by:

private residential areas,

business facilities,

administrative and industrial buildings.

See more: Rubble clearance continues in two Kyiv districts after Russian strike: 16 killed, 58 injured, including 7 children. PHOTOS

Aviation involved

SES specialists are currently continuing to eliminate fire outbreaks, dismantle damaged structures, and inspect the territory for explosive objects. Canine teams are also involved.

Aviation is being used to extinguish the fire: an SES helicopter has carried out more than 30 water drops.

In total, about 200 rescuers and 55 units of special equipment have been involved in eliminating the consequences. Psychologists are also working at the scene, providing all necessary support to those affected.

Read more: Death toll in Kyiv following Russian attack has risen to 19



















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