Little boy on street in Vyshneve engulfed in smoke and flames, amidst sounds of explosions, reassures his mum: "Don’t be afraid. I’m with you. Don’t be afraid.". VIDEO

A video recorded on 6 July 2026 in the city of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, has been shared on social media. The footage was captured during yet another air strike by Russian occupying forces on the capital region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording clearly captures the loud sounds of flights overhead, shows nearby explosions, and features the voice of a young boy who, after each explosion, tries to reassure and comfort his mother by saying: "Don’t be afraid, Mum, I’m with you, don’t be afraid."

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"A Ukrainian boy, as Russian ‘schizo-fascists’ bombing Ukraine: ‘I’m with you, Mum. Don’t be afraid, I’m with you’," notes the author of the post.

Read more: Shelling of Vyshneve: 7 people killed, 29 injured, including 4 rescuers – SES. PHOTOS

Read more: Almost five streets have been completely destroyed in Vyshneve, detonation is still ongoing. Three of wounded are in critical condition, - RMA. PHOTOS