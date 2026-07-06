Almost five streets have been completely destroyed in Vyshneve, detonation is still ongoing. Three of wounded are in critical condition, - RMA. PHOTOS

In Vyshneve, in the Kyiv region, the evacuation of residents from the area that has come under Russian shelling is ongoing.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Evacuation

"The most important thing to note is that 279 residents have been evacuated from the city (according to Klymenko, around 500 people were evacuated. – Ed.), from the epicentre where dangerous activities were taking place. We can hear explosions continuing at the moment: law enforcement officers are on the scene, the police are working, the State Emergency Service has been deployed, and utility services are on standby. As soon as permission is granted, we will proceed with the dismantling of the destroyed structures," explained Kalashnyk.

At present, he added, rescue workers are searching basements for people who may have taken shelter from the strikes. Efforts are underway to contact family members and relatives to establish whether there are still people in need of evacuation.

Watch more: Resident of Vyshneve on Russian Federation’s night-time attack: I haven’t been this scared in five years of war. It’s impossible to breathe.. VIDEO

Five streets destroyed

"But, in reality, there is a great deal of work to be done; the consequences are devastating – almost five streets have been completely destroyed. In terms of scale, this amounts to tens, if not hundreds, of houses; there are many fires; water is being delivered by tankers; and the utility services are working," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He added that resilience centres and temporary disaster response headquarters had been set up on site, and that there were also ‘resilience buses’ where people could fill in a form, report an incident, or raise a question or issue to receive high-quality, expert advice. Social workers and psychologists are also working on site.















See more: Russian missile claimed lives of entire family in Kyiv. PHOTO 18+

According to Kalashnyk’s Telegram channel, there are currently 26 known casualties as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region, including two children – a 9-month-old baby and a 12-year-old. Eighteen people have been admitted to hospital, three of whom are in a serious condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives and providing all necessary care.

The situation remains most critical in Vyshneve, in the Bucha district. The attack triggered a large-scale fire in the warehouse area.

"We have set up reception centres to accommodate people. We are transporting local residents. We have been providing this support from the very beginning. Five hundred people have been evacuated from here in this way," summarised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and three people were killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

See more: Zelenskyy has called on US and Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: 11 people have been killed in Kyiv and three in Kyiv region. We need interceptor missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS