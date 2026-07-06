Rubble clearance continues in two Kyiv districts after Russian strike: 16 killed, 58 injured, including 7 children. PHOTOS
Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in two Kyiv districts after a Russian attack destroyed residential high-rise buildings.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
Search and emergency rescue operations are continuing in two Kyiv districts at the sites where residential high-rise buildings were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.
How many people were affected
At present, 16 people are known to have been killed and 58 injured, including seven children. According to preliminary information, people may still be under the rubble.
Water pumped out in Darnytskyi district
In the Darnytskyi district, rescuers used two hydraulic ejectors and a floating motor pump to pump about 110 cubic meters of water out of the basement of a 25-story residential building.
Psychologists and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.
Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.
- In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.
- After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.
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