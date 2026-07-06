Rubble clearance continues in two Kyiv districts after Russian strike: 16 killed, 58 injured, including 7 children. PHOTOS

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in two Kyiv districts after a Russian attack destroyed residential high-rise buildings.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel.

Search and emergency rescue operations are continuing in two Kyiv districts at the sites where residential high-rise buildings were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.

See more: Massive attack on Kyiv region: eight people were killed, and 48 were hospitalized (updated)

How many people were affected

At present, 16 people are known to have been killed and 58 injured, including seven children. According to preliminary information, people may still be under the rubble.

Water pumped out in Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, rescuers used two hydraulic ejectors and a floating motor pump to pump about 110 cubic meters of water out of the basement of a 25-story residential building.

Read more: Gas cut off in four Kyiv districts after massive Russian attack – "Kyivgas"

Psychologists and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.



















Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6