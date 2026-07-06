Massive attack on Kyiv region: three dead, risk of secondary explosions in Vyshneve (updated)

On the night of July 6, Russian troops launched yet another massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. As a result of the shelling in the Bucha district, one person was killed and 10 other residents of the region were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, six victims with shrapnel wounds and broken limbs were admitted to a local hospital. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care.

As of 7:30 a.m., 15 residents of the region had been injured, 11 of whom are in hospitals. Among the victims is a 9-month-old girl.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," Kalashnyk noted.

Update

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that the death toll from the massive enemy attack on the Kyiv region had risen to three. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

As of now, 26 people are known to have been injured, including two children: a 9-month-old infant and a 12-year-old child.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, three of whom are in serious condition. Four other injured individuals received on-site medical care.

In Vyshneve, 479 residents have been evacuated.

Impact of the attack in three districts

According to preliminary data, the impact of the Russian attack has been recorded in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts of Kyiv Oblast.

The shelling damaged private homes, businesses, and other civilian infrastructure. Rescue workers and other emergency services are on the ground, working to address the aftermath of the strikes.

"Once again, Russia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The enemy will certainly be held accountable for every life taken, every home destroyed, and every crime committed," Kalashnyk said.

Residents of Vyshneve were urged to remain in shelters and not go outside

Residents of Vyshneve in the Kyiv region, as well as local businesses, were urged not to go to work and to avoid being outside.

The Vyshneve City Council issued a corresponding statement.

"Remain in shelters until further notice that the danger has passed," the statement reads.

The reasons for this appeal have not yet been specified. City authorities are asking residents not to neglect safety measures and to follow official announcements.

There is a risk of secondary explosions following the attack

Later, Kalashnyk confirmed that the most critical situation following the Russian attack on the Kyiv region was in Vyshneve, Bucha District. Due to the risk of secondary explosions from explosive devices, remaining near the impact site poses a serious danger.

He emphasized that the area where operations are underway has been cordoned off by police. Residents are urged to remain in safe locations and not to approach the affected area until emergency services have completed their work.

If necessary, police and rescue workers will evacuate the population.

Citizens are also urged to be especially cautious if they discover any suspicious or explosive objects. Do not touch, move, or attempt to defuse them on your own. Such findings must be reported immediately by calling 101 or 102.

Law enforcement officers, rescue workers, and other specialized services continue to work on site to address the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: rescue services are dealing with aftermath in several districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS