Gas cut off in four Kyiv districts after massive Russian attack – "Kyivgas"

In Kyiv, after another massive attack by Russian forces, gas distribution to a number of residential buildings was temporarily suspended. The restrictions were introduced due to damage to gas networks caused by strikes and falling debris from missiles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by JSC Kyivgas.

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According to the company, damage was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Podilskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of the capital. Residential buildings and gas networks near buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The destruction was caused by both direct hits and falling debris from enemy drones and missiles.

For safety reasons, emergency repair crews temporarily suspended gas supplies to damaged residential buildings connected to the gas network. Kyivgas specialists are already working at the sites, eliminating the consequences of the attack and checking the condition of the gas networks.

The company noted that emergency repair work is ongoing, while information about the consequences of the Russian attack is being constantly clarified and updated.

"Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing. Information is being clarified and constantly updated. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience. We ask residents to remain calm and thank them for their understanding," Kyivgas stressed.

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