I expect SSU and intelligence to "establish in detail" what happened in Vyshneve, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following Russia’s massive attack on July 6, instructed the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and intelligence agencies to establish the circumstances of the aftermath of the attack on Vyshneve in the Kyiv region.
He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
On the consequences of Russia’s shelling of Vyshneve
According to the president, the situation in Vyshneve is "difficult" because of secondary detonation.
"Since last night, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been reporting almost every half hour on the rescue operation, rubble clearance and firefighting. I expect the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies to establish in detail what happened in Vyshneve," Zelenskyy said.
He added that the Cabinet of Ministers would allocate funds from the reserve fund to the Vyshneve community, as the consequences of the Russian attack there are such that "the community’s own resources will not be enough."
Overall, this combined strike became one of the bloodiest in recent times. The Russians used:
- 68 missiles, including ballistic missiles;
- more than 350 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, including the recorded use of high-speed jet-powered Shahed-type drones.
"The Russians’ tactics remain unchanged: to inflict as much pain and damage as possible on Ukrainians and Ukraine. With this massive strike alone, the Russians killed 22 people. My condolences to all their relatives and loved ones. These are the data as of now. Almost 90 more people were injured. This time, Russia’s main target was Kyiv and the region. Once again, Putin has ‘defeated’ ordinary residential buildings," the president added.
Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.
- In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.
- After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.
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