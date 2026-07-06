I expect SSU and intelligence to "establish in detail" what happened in Vyshneve, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following Russia’s massive attack on July 6, instructed the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and intelligence agencies to establish the circumstances of the aftermath of the attack on Vyshneve in the Kyiv region.

He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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On the consequences of Russia’s shelling of Vyshneve

According to the president, the situation in Vyshneve is "difficult" because of secondary detonation.

"Since last night, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been reporting almost every half hour on the rescue operation, rubble clearance and firefighting. I expect the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies to establish in detail what happened in Vyshneve," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers would allocate funds from the reserve fund to the Vyshneve community, as the consequences of the Russian attack there are such that "the community’s own resources will not be enough."

See more: Following Russian Federation’s night-time attack, train services in Kyiv region have been fully restored. PHOTO

Overall, this combined strike became one of the bloodiest in recent times. The Russians used:

68 missiles, including ballistic missiles;

more than 350 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, including the recorded use of high-speed jet-powered Shahed-type drones.

"The Russians’ tactics remain unchanged: to inflict as much pain and damage as possible on Ukrainians and Ukraine. With this massive strike alone, the Russians killed 22 people. My condolences to all their relatives and loved ones. These are the data as of now. Almost 90 more people were injured. This time, Russia’s main target was Kyiv and the region. Once again, Putin has ‘defeated’ ordinary residential buildings," the president added.

See more: DTEK’s specialised equipment and production facilities have been damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6