Following Russian Federation’s night-time attack, train services in Kyiv region have been fully restored. PHOTO

On the night of 6 July, Russia once again attacked the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region. For safety reasons, train services were temporarily restricted on certain sections; alternative routes were used and changes were made to timetables.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Community and Territorial Development, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Services have now resumed

According to him, services have now been restored. The first train from Boiarka has already departed for Kyiv.

"In record time, railway workers, who were working immediately after the State Emergency Service’s bomb disposal experts, restored the infrastructure in the Kyiv region and resumed train services. From now on, both long-distance and commuter trains will follow their standard routes.



Two dozen repair teams comprising power engineers, communications specialists and track workers were deployed, working in parallel to get trains back on their standard routes as soon as possible," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Read more: More than 40 "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains have been delayed following massive attack by Russian Federation

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and five people were killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

See more: DTEK’s specialised equipment and production facilities have been damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO