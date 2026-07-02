More than 40 "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains have been delayed following massive attack by Russian Federation

As a result of a massive Russian attack, dozens of "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains are running late. The longest delays exceed seven hours, and the schedule is subject to change.

According to Censor.NET, this information was posted on the website of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia."

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As of 10:48 a.m. on July 2, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays affecting more than 40 passenger trains due to the aftermath of a massive Russian attack.

The longest delays were recorded on the Kharkiv–Uzhhorod and Kharkiv–Rakhiv routes—more than 7 hours and 50 minutes. Two other trains traveling from Kharkiv to Chełm and Chernivtsi are delayed by approximately six hours.

International trains are also experiencing delays

More than 20 trains, most of which are headed to western regions of Ukraine, are running two to three hours behind schedule.

Among the delayed trains are international routes, specifically to Chełm, Przemyśl, and Warsaw.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that the listed arrival and departure times are approximate and may change depending on the operational situation.

Trains are halted during air raid alerts

The company explained that during Russian shelling and when a threat is present, train service is temporarily suspended, and passengers are evacuated to safe locations.

Such safety measures affect the schedule and may cause additional delays.

See more: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO