Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

Russian forces have once again attackedUkrzaliznytsia’s rolling stock.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrzaliznytsia press centre.

It is reported that in Zaporizhzhia, an enemy UAV struck an electric locomotive.

There were no casualties

Thanks to the work of the monitoring team and the timely evacuation, the locomotive crew was in shelter, and no one was injured.

"Russia continues to systematically attack the railway. We emphasise once again that it is important to adhere to safety protocols and respond promptly to reports of threats," Ukrzaliznytsia stresses.

Read more: Russia has struck railway line in Zaporizhzhia: train driver has been killed and two people injured. Rolling stock has been damaged



