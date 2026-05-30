Russia has struck railway line in Zaporizhzhia: train driver has been killed and two people injured. Rolling stock has been damaged
The enemy continues to attack civilian railway infrastructure.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of Ukrainian Railways.
Strike on the railway in Zaporizhzhia
According to reports, terrorists attacked railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Zaporizhzhia around noon today. The attack damaged an electric locomotive and a diesel locomotive.
There is a victim
"Unfortunately, the railway community has suffered a loss—the train engineer was killed. Two other employees were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care."
"Ukrzaliznytsia will provide all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased colleague, as well as to the injured railway workers," the statement said.
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