DTEK’s specialised equipment and production facilities have been damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO
A massive enemy attack on Kyiv has damaged DTEK’s specialist equipment and buildings.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK’s press office.
Consequences of the attack
As noted, DTEK’s production sites and service vehicles in the capital were damaged overnight as a result of yet another Russian shelling.
"Energy workers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage," the statement reads.
None of the employees were injured.
What led up to this?
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.
- In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and three people were killed.
- Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password