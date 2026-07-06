DTEK’s specialised equipment and production facilities have been damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

A massive enemy attack on Kyiv has damaged DTEK’s specialist equipment and buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK’s press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

As noted, DTEK’s production sites and service vehicles in the capital were damaged overnight as a result of yet another Russian shelling.



"Energy workers are currently dealing with the aftermath of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage," the statement reads.

None of the employees were injured.

See more: Thirty buildings have been significantly damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, and 500 people have already been evacuated from Vyshneve, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and three people were killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

See more: Zelenskyy has called on US and Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: 11 people have been killed in Kyiv and three in Kyiv region. We need interceptor missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS