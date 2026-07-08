General Staff on explosions in Vyshneve: Site where detonation took place does not belong to Armed Forces of Ukraine

The site in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, where an explosion occurred following the Russian attack on 6 July, is not under the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and does not fall within their sphere of control.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made this statement in a comment to "Interfax-Ukraine", according to Censor.NET.

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The facility is not under the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to him, the order issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which prohibits the placement of ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings and areas where civilians reside, remains in force.

Lykhovii added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine express their sincere condolences to the civilians who suffered as a result of the strike on Vyshneve.

Watch more: Little boy on street in Vyshneve engulfed in smoke and flames, amidst sounds of explosions, reassures his mum: "Don’t be afraid. I’m with you. Don’t be afraid.". VIDEO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on the night of 5–6 July, Russian forces launched a massive strike on the Kyiv region, specifically targeting the city of Vyshneve. Secondary detonations were recorded there.

Due to the risk of secondary detonations of explosive devices, over 600 people were evacuated from Vyshneve. In total, 13 hectares of residential buildings were damaged in Vyshneve.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ordered an investigation into the circumstances of "what happened in Vyshneve".

Read more: Almost five streets have been completely destroyed in Vyshneve, detonation is still ongoing. Three of wounded are in critical condition, - RMA. PHOTOS