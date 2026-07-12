Explosion at depots in Vyshneve: ’Ukroboronprom’ has dismissed heads of two state-owned enterprises

JSC "Ukrainian Defence Industry" (UDI) has announced the dismissal of the heads of two state-owned enterprises who breached legal requirements and regulations on the safe storage of ammunition by establishing weapons depots in Vyshneve.

This is stated in a press releasefrom "Ukroboronprom", as reported by Censor.NET.

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Dismissals

"Following the results of a preliminary investigation, the heads of two state-owned enterprises, who were found to have breached legal requirements and regulations on the safe storage of ammunition, have been dismissed from their posts. Other officials whose actions or inaction could have led to serious consequences have also been dismissed," the statement said.

The statement emphasises that all those found guilty will, in addition to being dismissed, face criminal liability in accordance with current Ukrainian legislation.

"JSC UOP is cooperating fully with the Security Service of Ukraine and other pre-trial investigation bodies, providing all necessary information and documents. At the same time, a comprehensive inspection is underway at all the Company’s enterprises to ensure compliance with storage and safety requirements when handling weapons," added "Ukroboronprom".

Read more: Ammunition depot of "Ukroboronprom" enterprise exploded in Vyshneve, dismissals will follow – Zelenskyy

What led up to this?