Explosion at depots in Vyshneve: ’Ukroboronprom’ has dismissed heads of two state-owned enterprises
JSC "Ukrainian Defence Industry" (UDI) has announced the dismissal of the heads of two state-owned enterprises who breached legal requirements and regulations on the safe storage of ammunition by establishing weapons depots in Vyshneve.
This is stated in a press releasefrom "Ukroboronprom", as reported by Censor.NET.
Dismissals
"Following the results of a preliminary investigation, the heads of two state-owned enterprises, who were found to have breached legal requirements and regulations on the safe storage of ammunition, have been dismissed from their posts. Other officials whose actions or inaction could have led to serious consequences have also been dismissed," the statement said.
The statement emphasises that all those found guilty will, in addition to being dismissed, face criminal liability in accordance with current Ukrainian legislation.
"JSC UOP is cooperating fully with the Security Service of Ukraine and other pre-trial investigation bodies, providing all necessary information and documents. At the same time, a comprehensive inspection is underway at all the Company’s enterprises to ensure compliance with storage and safety requirements when handling weapons," added "Ukroboronprom".
What led up to this?
- As reported by Censor.NET, following a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on 6 July, over 200 buildings were damaged, including more than 100 residential buildings and seven railway workers’ hostels. Nine people were killed, a further 48 were injured, and around 300 families were left without a gas supply.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that the facility in Vyshneve, which was hit during the Russian strike on 6 July, was an ammunition depot belonging to one of Ukroboronprom’s enterprises.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had identified the specific managers of the ‘Ukroboronprom’ enterprises who had located the ammunition depot in Vyshneve.
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