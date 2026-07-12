Zelenskyy on initial findings of investigation into explosion at depots in Vyshneve: Heads of two state-owned enterprises acted in breach of law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the SSU had identified specific managers at Ukroboronprom who had set up an ammunition depot in Vyshneve.

He made this statement in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial findings of the investigation

"We have just received detailed reports on the situation in the town of Vyshneve – following the explosion at the depots and the fire caused by Russian missile strikes. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy as part of criminal proceedings. Today, SBU Major-General Poklad reported the initial findings: who, and in what positions at Ukroboronprom, unfortunately, allowed the weapons depots to be located in Vyshneve. This was expressly prohibited – both by law and by a decision of the High Command – and all these rules were breached," said the President.

He noted that the specific officials are known, and the state’s position is that each of them must be held to account in a fair manner.

"We all understand what wartime is like, and every leader must realise that people’s lives depend on their decisions or inaction," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Violations of the law and decisions of the High Command

According to the Head of State, the heads of two state-owned enterprises acted contrary to the law, contrary to the decisions of the High Command and contrary to their job descriptions. The investigation is currently examining the actions of the deputy heads responsible for security. There are also other officials whose actions and decisions will likewise be analysed.

Audit of defence facilities

"The Security Service of Ukraine, together with other law enforcement agencies, must inspect other similar enterprises, and every enterprise manager at their respective level must ensure that such tragedies are not repeated. There are appropriate sites in Ukraine for storing weapons and ammunition – all of this is stipulated to ensure that residential buildings are not located nearby. And the reconstruction of what has been destroyed must take place more quickly; this applies not only to Vyshneve. Of course, much depends on the quality of work in local communities and at the regional level, but there are also things to be rectified at the government level. Decisions will be made in the near future," Zelenskyy stated.

Oversight of ‘Ukroboronprom’ enterprises

The head of state added that "we also discussed in great detail today" the future of "Ukroboronprom".

"It is a large organisation comprising dozens of enterprises, one of which operated that depot in Vyshneve. Naturally, internal processes within Ukroboronprom regarding oversight of the enterprises’ activities and their directors must be strengthened," said the president.

Read more: After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz

What led up to this?

As previously reported by Censor.NET, following a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on 6 July, over 200 buildings were damaged, including more than 100 residential buildings and seven railway workers’ hostels. Nine people were killed, a further 48 were injured, and around 300 families were left without gas supplies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that the facility in Vyshneve, which was hit during the Russian strike on 6 July, was an ammunition depot belonging to one of Ukroboronprom’s enterprises.

Read more: Ammunition depot of "Ukroboronprom" enterprise exploded in Vyshneve, dismissals will follow – Zelenskyy