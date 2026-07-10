After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, gas service has been restored to 214 families following a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, the Naftogaz Group reports this.

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Experts have restored the supply of "blue fuel" to safe areas of the city following one of the largest Russian attacks on Vyshneve.

"214 families in Vyshneve had their gas service restored today following one of the largest enemy attacks on the city. Specialists have restored gas service in safe areas," Naftogaz reported.

Emergency repair work is currently underway in the city. Gas company workers are working to restore gas service as quickly as possible to all residents who lost it as a result of the Russian attack.

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