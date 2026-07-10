After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, gas service has been restored to 214 families following a Russian attack.
According to Censor.NET, the Naftogaz Group reports this.
Experts have restored the supply of "blue fuel" to safe areas of the city following one of the largest Russian attacks on Vyshneve.
"214 families in Vyshneve had their gas service restored today following one of the largest enemy attacks on the city. Specialists have restored gas service in safe areas," Naftogaz reported.
Emergency repair work is currently underway in the city. Gas company workers are working to restore gas service as quickly as possible to all residents who lost it as a result of the Russian attack.
- As a reminder, as reported by Censor.NET, more than 200 structures were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on July 6, including more than 100 residential buildings and seven dormitories for railway workers. Nine people were killed, another 48 were injured, and about 300 families were left without gas service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password