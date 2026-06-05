Consequences of Russian strike on food enterprise in Kyiv region: 4 dead. PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service has shown the aftermath of the enemy attack on a food enterprise in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Four people were killed and four others injured as a result of the enemy strike.

"The administrative building of one of the region’s food industry enterprises came under enemy fire," the statement said.





















See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO

What happened beforehand?

On the night of 5 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defence forces shot down or intercepted 198 drones, with hits recorded at several locations.

It is known that on the morning of 5 June, Russian drones attacked a civilian food industry enterprise in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, killing four people.

Read more: Enemy’s treacherous tactics: submunitions of "Iskander-M" missiles are now exploding with 30-minute delay