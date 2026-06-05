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News Drone attack on Kyiv region
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Consequences of Russian strike on food enterprise in Kyiv region: 4 dead. PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service has shown the aftermath of the enemy attack on a food enterprise in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Four people were killed and four others injured as a result of the enemy strike.

"The administrative building of one of the region’s food industry enterprises came under enemy fire," the statement said.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 5 June: 4 dead

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO

What happened beforehand?

On the night of 5 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defence forces shot down or intercepted 198 drones, with hits recorded at several locations.

It is known that on the morning of 5 June, Russian drones attacked a civilian food industry enterprise in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, killing four people.

Read more: Enemy’s treacherous tactics: submunitions of "Iskander-M" missiles are now exploding with 30-minute delay

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Kyiv region (961) shoot out (17518) Brovarskyy district (50)
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