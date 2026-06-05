3 689 9
Consequences of Russian strike on food enterprise in Kyiv region: 4 dead. PHOTOS
The State Emergency Service has shown the aftermath of the enemy attack on a food enterprise in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Four people were killed and four others injured as a result of the enemy strike.
"The administrative building of one of the region’s food industry enterprises came under enemy fire," the statement said.
What happened beforehand?
On the night of 5 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defence forces shot down or intercepted 198 drones, with hits recorded at several locations.
It is known that on the morning of 5 June, Russian drones attacked a civilian food industry enterprise in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, killing four people.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password