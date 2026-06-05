Russian drones attacked civilian enterprise in Kyiv region: death toll rises to 4 (updated)

On the morning of June 5, Russian drones attacked a civilian food processing plant in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration.

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"One person was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike. Four others were injured," the statement said.

A fire is raging in the administrative building on the company’s premises, and parts of the structure have been destroyed. According to preliminary reports, there may still be people inside the building. Rescuers have already managed to free two employees.

"All necessary services are on site. Rescue operations, the search for people, and cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.

Russia is once again demonstrating that its target is not military facilities, but ordinary people who live and work on their own land," Kalashnyk emphasized.

Update

At 10:12 a.m., Kalashnyk reported that the death toll from the enemy attack on a civilian enterprise in the Brovary district had risen to four people.

It was later reported that, according to preliminary information, seven people were injured. Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble. According to available information, two more people may still be trapped beneath it.

What happened earlier?

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 198 UAVs, with hits recorded at several locations.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO