Vyshneve warehouse explosion: defence company CEO Kuchynskyi remanded in custody. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District Court imposed a preventive measure on Ruslan Kuchynskyi, director general of a defence-sector company, in the case concerning an explosion at warehouses in Vyshneve, Kyiv region.

A Censor.NET correspondent reported this.

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Details of the case

Investigators established that a significant quantity of ammunition had been stored in premises that completely failed to meet safety requirements and lacked the necessary permits. Kuchynskyi is suspected of official negligence that, according to investigators, caused grave consequences, including loss of life.

What did the court decide?

Kuchynskyi was remanded in custody for two months without the possibility of bail.

Read more: After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz

It should be added that the defence lawyer, the suspect and the prosecution declined to speak with journalists or comment on the case.

Background

As previously reported by Censor.NET, a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on 6 July damaged over 200 properties, including more than 100 residential buildings and seven railway workers’ hostels. Nine people were killed, a further 48 were injured, and around 300 families were left without a gas supply.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that the facility in Vyshneve, which was hit during the Russian strike on 6 July, was an ammunition depot belonging to one of Ukroboronprom’s enterprises.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had identified the specific managers of the ‘Ukroboronprom’ enterprises who had located the ammunition depot in Vyshneve.

On 16 July, it was reported that the director general of the defence company and his deputy had been detained.

Read more: Ammunition depot of "Ukroboronprom" enterprise exploded in Vyshneve, dismissals will follow – Zelenskyy