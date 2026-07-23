There were 261 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours, with fiercest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, 261 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka sectors, where they carried out a total of over 90 attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Attacks on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, fired three missiles and carried out 78 air strikes, dropping 267 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,923 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,085 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 48 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out two air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 53 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times in the area of Fyholivka and towards the settlements of Ternova, Prylipka, Hrafske, Kutkivka and Malyi Burluk.

In the Kupiansk sector, there was one enemy attack in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 15 times, attacking in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka and towards Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 25 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka and Riznykivka, and towards Piskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out five attacks in the vicinity of Nykyforivka and towards Vasiutynske and Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar, and towards the settlement of Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector our defenders repelled 42 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Sofiivka, Toretsk, Shakove, Nykanorivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia and towards the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakove, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Svitle, Shevchenko and Serhiivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Ternove and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipilske sector, the occupiers launched 13 attacks towards Vozdvizhivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attempts to advance in the areas around the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force struck six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and two other key targets of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to1,460 personnel. Additionally, 28 tanks, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, 78 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, three missiles, 13 ground-based robotic systems, 1,688 unmanned aerial vehicles, 541 enemy vehicles and three units of specialist equipment.