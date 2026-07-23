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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,434,690 personnel (+1,460 in past 24 hours), 12,191 tanks, 46,570 artillery systems, and 24,994 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,434,690 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,434,690 (+1,460) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,191 (+28) units
  • armored fighting vehicles - 24,994 (+12) units
  • artillery systems – 46,570 (+78) units
  • MLRS – 1,961 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,515 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 438 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,994 (+13) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 423,588 (+1,688) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,936 (+3) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 124,243 (+541) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,453 (+3) units

Read more: Over past 24 hours, there have been 217 engagements. Heaviest fighting has taken place in Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP

Загальні втрати армії РФ від початку повномасштабної війни сягнули 1 434 690 осіб.

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