Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,434,690 personnel (+1,460 in past 24 hours), 12,191 tanks, 46,570 artillery systems, and 24,994 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,434,690 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,434,690 (+1,460) (killed and wounded)

tanks - 12,191 (+28) units

armored fighting vehicles - 24,994 (+12) units

artillery systems – 46,570 (+78) units

MLRS – 1,961 (+3) units

air defense systems – 1,515 (+2) units

aircraft – 438 (+0) units

helicopters – 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,994 (+13) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 423,588 (+1,688) units

cruise missiles – 4,936 (+3) units

ships/boats – 34 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tanker trucks – 124,243 (+541) units

specialized equipment – 4,453 (+3) units

Read more: Over past 24 hours, there have been 217 engagements. Heaviest fighting has taken place in Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP