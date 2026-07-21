Over past 24 hours, there have been 217 engagements. Heaviest fighting has taken place in Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Lyman and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 217 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours. Russian forces were most active in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kostiantynivka sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using two missiles and 78 air strikes, during which 254 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,408 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,346 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 38 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one enemy assault. Meanwhile, the aggressor carried out two air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs and conducted 50 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the Starytsia area, as well as towards Tsehelne, Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Kurylivka.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched fifteen attacks in the areas of Lyman, Stavky and Ozerne, as well as in the directions of Shyikivka, Drobysheve and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 30 assault operations in the areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka, as well as in the directions of Kalenyki and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched six attacks in the directions of Fedorivka Druha, Nykyforivka, Yurkivka and Vasiutynske.

Fourteen attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Illinivka, as well as in the direction of Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector our defenders repelled 29 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske and Serhiivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Shevchenko, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Toretsk, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Myrne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka.

Watch more: Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out four attacks in the directions of the settlements of Vorone, Oleksandrohrad and Ternove.

On the the Huliaipilske sector the occupiers launched 14 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance towards Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve and Hirke.

Watch more: 20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five artillery systems and two drone control centres.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,370 casualties over the past day. Three tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 92 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, five ground-based robotic systems, 1,865 unmanned aerial vehicles, 453 enemy vehicles and eight units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.