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News Video Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators carried out an effective strike on enemy personnel and equipment in rear areas of the Huliaipole sector in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the successful combat operation was conducted by soldiers of the Phoenix border guard unit. Precision FPV drone strikes eliminated 20 Russian occupiers travelling on motorcycles and quad bikes.

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Russian Army (12201) Hulyaypole (156) elimination (7635) Zaporizhzhia region (2243) bike (43) drones (4959) Polohivskyy district (325)
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