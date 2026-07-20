20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators carried out an effective strike on enemy personnel and equipment in rear areas of the Huliaipole sector in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, the successful combat operation was conducted by soldiers of the Phoenix border guard unit. Precision FPV drone strikes eliminated 20 Russian occupiers travelling on motorcycles and quad bikes.
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