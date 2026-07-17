Moment Russian ’shadow fleet’ bulk carrier was hit. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing, from the side, the moment a Ukrainian drone struck a Russian bulk carrier from the ‘shadow fleet’. The footage was filmed by eyewitnesses to the incident, presumably from the shore or from aboard another vessel nearby.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the operator directed the drone straight at the ship’s superstructure. As a result, a powerful explosion occurred above the wheelhouse, followed by a plume of smoke.

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