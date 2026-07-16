Unmanned systems forces struck 11 vessels of Russian "shadow fleet" in single day. VIDEO

On Thursday, 16 July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an extremely successful and large-scale operation targeting the occupiers’ maritime routes. Through the joint efforts of several units, 11 vessels were struck at once; these are vessels that Russia uses as part of its ‘shadow fleet’ to circumvent sanctions and provide logistical support to its army in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas (10 targets in the Black Sea, 1 in the Azov Sea).

According to Censor.NET, this is confirmed by official reports from USF units. The operations against enemy vessels were carried out by soldiers from the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th USF Separate Brigade ‘Madyar' Birds’, the 1st Separate USF Centre, and the 20th USF Separate Brigade ‘K-2’.

The "range" of targets destroyed and damaged on 16 July:

Five oil tankers were struck in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. The operation was carried out by the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion (414th USF Separate Brigade ‘Madyar' Birds’), the 1st Separate USF Centre and 20th USF Separate Brigade ‘K-2’.

One gas tanker was struck in the Black Sea by operators from the 1st Separate USF Centre

3 dry cargo vessels – successfully neutralised in the Black Sea by personnel of the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion (414th USF Separate Brigade ‘Madyar' Birds’).

2 tugboats– destroyed or disabled in the Black Sea by the 1st Separate USF Centre.

Watch more: Russian Mi-28 was shot down by USF in skies over Belgorod region of Russian Federation, – Madyar. VIDEO

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