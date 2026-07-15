Russian Mi-28 was shot down by USF in skies over Belgorod region of Russian Federation, – Madyar. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems struck a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

A video of the strike was released by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

This took place at around 10:00 on 15 July.

The strike was carried out by USF soldiers from the 427th Separate Brigade of USF "Rarog" near the village of Vyazove (Belgorod Oblast).

Watch more: Operation "Crimean Switch": Unmanned Systems Forces disable Kuban–Crimea energy bridge and destroy S-400, Pantsir and Tor systems. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On the night of 15 July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 20 vessels of the Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

Watch more: New footage released of Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters destroyed in enemy rear. VIDEO