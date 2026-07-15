One of sailors films burning Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in Sea of Azov. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a burning vessel from Russia’s "shadow fleet" in the Sea of Azov after it was struck by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The footage was recorded by one of the sailors.
As Censor.NET reports, Defence Forces operators have attacked 116 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov over nine days as part of Operation MoLoChKa.
The footage shows the Russian vessel engulfed in flames near the coast.
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