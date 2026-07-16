Six enemy tankers, two tugboats and oil depot in Shakhtarsk were hit, - General Staff

On the night of July 16, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military and military-economic targets belonging to the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A Strike Against Russian Tankers

Yes, six tankers and two tugboats were hit in the Black and Azov Seas.

Tankers are used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, as well as to transport fuel for the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

Watch more: Maritime drones struck Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda" in Black Sea, – SSU. VIDEO

Strike on the oil depot

The "Shakhtarsk" oil depot in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, was also hit.

The extent of the damage and the results of the attack are being determined.

Other lesions

In addition, a road bridge near Primorsk in the Zaporizhzhia region and the "Sivash" railway bridge near Chongar (Autonomous Republic of Crimea)—both of which the enemy uses for military logistics—have been damaged.

An enemy electronic warfare facility in the Novodariivka area of Luhansk Oblast was also hit.

Read: The SBS struck 20 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea overnight, according to Madyar. VIDEO

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before that?