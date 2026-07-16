Maritime drones struck Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda" in Black Sea, – SSU. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Naval Forces, has struck the tankers "Louise 1" and "Banda" in the Black Sea; these vessels form part of the Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet".

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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The SSU’s "Mamai" maritime drones attacked tankers belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet"

It is reported that the SSU’s "Mamai" maritime drones targeted the vessels, which are subject to Ukrainian sanctions.

Watch more: One of sailors films burning Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in Sea of Azov. VIDEO

What is known about the damaged tankers?

The tanker "Louise 1" was involved in transporting Russian crude oil whilst the G7 and EU oil embargo was in force. The vessel was transporting cargo from Russian ports on the Baltic and Black Seas whilst switching off its automatic identification system. In 2026 alone, it transported nearly 3 million tonnes of Russian Urals crude oil.

The tanker "Banda" also transported Russian crude oil from the ports of Ust-Luga, Kerch, Novorossiysk and Nakhodka.

During the attack by the SSU’s maritime drones, enemy aircraft attempted to engage them, firing from machine guns and dropping bombs, but to no avail.

Read more: 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, tugboat, radar station and other Russian military facilities were hit, - General Staff

Strikes against the ‘shadow fleet’ are depriving Russia of funds for the war

Striking the vessels of the ‘shadow fleet’ systematically deprives the Kremlin of funds for the war. It is precisely these tankers, in defiance of international sanctions, that transport Russian oil and fill the aggressor state’s budget with billions of dollars. Therefore, every strike against the "shadow fleet" is a direct blow to the Russian Federation’s ability to continue its aggression. And every such vessel, as part of the Russian Federation’s war machine, is a legitimate target.

The SSU recalls that last week, the SSU’s Sea Baby maritime drone targeted the sanctioned tanker "Blue" in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.