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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,431,900 personnel (+1,370 in the past 24 hours), 12,161 tanks, 46,435 artillery systems, and 24,978 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,431,900 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,431,900 (+1,370) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,161 (+3) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,978 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 46,435 (+92) units
  • MLRS – 1,955 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,513 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 438 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,970 (+5) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 420,290 (+1,865) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,933 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 123,347 (+453) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,441 (+8) units

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators from 36th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

Генштаб оновив втрати РФ: понад 1,43 млн окупантів

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