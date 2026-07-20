MiG-29 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators from 36th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force fighter crews, working in coordination with Air Assault Forces units, destroyed a command post used by Russian UAV operators in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
As reported by Censor.NET, MiG-29 pilots carried out an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on a UAV command post of the 36th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.
The Russian UAV operators’ position was destroyed in the precision strike, along with enemy personnel.
Footage of the combat operation was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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