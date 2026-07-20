Five ruscists fail to spot Ukrainian FPV drone tracking them to building and are eliminated in single strike. VIDEO
A Detones Group strike drone operator eliminated five occupiers at once after tracking them to a building.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilot spotted a group of Russian infantry moving along a street in a settlement and began tracking the enemy from the air.
Once all five ruscists entered one of the buildings, the FPV strike drone operator carried out a precision strike. The drone flew inside the structure and exploded, eliminating the entire group of Russian troops.
Ukrainian Detones Group fighters shared the video on their Telegram channel.
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