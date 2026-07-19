Air Force pilots carried out air strike on hideout used by Russian UAV operators, which had been identified by "Pegasus" battalion. VIDEO

Pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on the base of Russian drone operators, who had been detected by operators from the ‘Pegas’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battalion of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance by the ‘Pegas’ battalion identified a well-camouflaged building housing enemy UAV operators, after which it relayed the coordinates to Ukrainian aircrews.

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Air Force fighter pilots carried out a precision air strike on the identified target. As a result of the strike, the building, along with the Russian drone operators inside, was destroyed.

Footage of the air strike carried out by Air Force pilots was published on the Telegram channel of Operational Command "West"

Watch more: Air Force destroyed base of "Rubicon" unit’s UAV operators in Pokrovsk. VIDEO