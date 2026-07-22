SOF operators captured Russian soldier from Transnistria and obtained valuable intelligence. VIDEO
Operators from the 4th SOF Regiment carried out a raid on an enemy position and took a prisoner.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.
Details of the successful operation
As noted, during the summer months, vegetation affects the course of combat operations.
"It was precisely thanks to camouflage that operators from the 3rd Detachment, whilst carrying out special operations, were able to detect the enemy’s position in good time, approach the enemy unnoticed and carry out a raid, inflicting fire damage," the statement reads.
As a result of these successful operations, operators from the 4th SOF Regiment captured a Russian serviceman, who turned out to be a citizen of the self-proclaimed ‘Transnistria’.
Valuable intelligence data seized
Enemy weapons, communications equipment, personal belongings and, most importantly, valuable intelligence on the enemy were also seized.
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