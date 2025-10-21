Special forces penetrated enemy’s rear in North Slobozhanskyi direction and set up ambush: 13 occupiers killed. VIDEO

Group "A "of the 1st detachment of the 144th Special Operations Forces Centre conducted special operations in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

Special forces infiltrated the enemy-controlled territory

As noted, SOF operators crossed the line of borderline Ukrainian positions and quietly infiltrated enemy-controlled territory. After further reconnaissance, the special forces conducted a raid, killing the Russians in a dugout and firing positions.

After the ACE report (Ammunition, Casualties, Equipment), the Special Forces decided to stay overnight at the captured positions and ambush the enemy reinforcement groups.

How many occupiers were eliminated?

Thanks to the decisive actions of the operators, the coordinated work of UAVs and mortar crews, several more enemy assault groups were destroyed. As a result of special actions, the destruction of 13 Russians was confirmed!

The SOF group has successfully completed the exfiltration and is preparing for the next task.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an SOF group had entered the enemy's rear in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, killed the occupiers at close range and seized their documents. It was also noted that the SOF soldiers destroyed a Russian SRG in Yampil, Donetsk region.