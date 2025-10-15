SOF group entered enemy’s rear in North Slobozhanskyi direction, destroyed occupiers at close range and seized their documents. VIDEO

Operators of a unit of the Special Operations Forces conducted a successful reconnaissance in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

As noted, the Special Forces group went beyond the frontline Ukrainian positions and quietly entered the territory controlled by the enemy.

"After additional reconnaissance by drone, the Special Forces began direct action, which they have repeatedly honed during training and other tasks. The main firepower of the group, the machine gunner, ensured suppression of the enemy's fire. A Marksman with optics destroyed the hiding enemies with clear single shots. Another subgroup of the Spetsnaz came close to the positions and worked out the Russians at close quarters," the statement said.

The disoriented and frightened enemy was completely destroyed. The SOF group seized the enemy's documents and communications equipment. After that, they successfully carried out exfiltration.

